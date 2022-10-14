H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in September

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.61 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

