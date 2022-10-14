GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,717.27 ($20.75).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,331 ($16.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £54.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,380.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,613.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,543.86%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

