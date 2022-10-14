Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 362,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

