Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

IAU opened at $31.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.