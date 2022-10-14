Grove Bank & Trust Sells 505 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

