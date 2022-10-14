Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 4,453 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

