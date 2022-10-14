Grove Bank & Trust Invests $201,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.