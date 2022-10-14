Grove Bank & Trust Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

