Grove Bank & Trust Has $261,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

DEO opened at $167.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

