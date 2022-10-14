Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

