Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE TFC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

