Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 173,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

