Grove Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Stock Performance
GE opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
