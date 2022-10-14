Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 32,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after acquiring an additional 871,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grifols by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

