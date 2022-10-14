Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

