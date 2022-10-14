Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. 1,379,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,413,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.34 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

