Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 898,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,026,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $334.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

