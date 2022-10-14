Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,181 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Roblox Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 359,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,771,660. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

