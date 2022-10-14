Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,688 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.68. 200,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395,478. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.18 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

