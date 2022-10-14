Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:KMB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.