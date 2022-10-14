Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

