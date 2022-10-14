Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $525,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

