Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 363,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,321. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

