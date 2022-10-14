Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,672 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. 764,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,876,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

