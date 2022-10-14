Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $672,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

