Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $745,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $324,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.85. 36,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,180. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

