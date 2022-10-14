Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 9,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,354. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.