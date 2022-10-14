Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 9,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,354. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.