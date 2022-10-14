Gratus Capital LLC Sells 487 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

