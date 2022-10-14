Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.