Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DG opened at $242.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.84. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.