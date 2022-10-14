Gratus Capital LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.