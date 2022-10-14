Gratus Capital LLC Invests $625,000 in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.30% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 358.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark increased their price target on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.88. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.