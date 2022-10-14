Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

