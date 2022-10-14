Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.4 %

GPK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 83,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,418,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $54,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

