Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

