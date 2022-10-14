Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Arrow Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GAMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 201,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.