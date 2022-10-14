Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,792. The company has a market cap of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

