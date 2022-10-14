Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOL. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE GOL opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.05 million. Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

