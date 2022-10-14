Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

