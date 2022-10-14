Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Globant stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $158.86 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

