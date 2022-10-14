Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

