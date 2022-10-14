Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 4,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $147.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Global Indemnity Group news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

