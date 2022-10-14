Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 8010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $744.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.