Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.28

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 184463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

