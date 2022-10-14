Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 82,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

