Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

