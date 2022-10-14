Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $20.17 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72.
