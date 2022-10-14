Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,180.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

