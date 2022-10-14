GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 217000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

