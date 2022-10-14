Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 8.1%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 6.21 and last traded at 6.21. Approximately 3,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 858,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.76.

GETY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 14.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.25.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately 600,079,925.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

