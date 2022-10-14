Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

