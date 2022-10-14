Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.